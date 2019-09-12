Srb Cut Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $302,863; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 10,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 178,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 6,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 947,086 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,362 shares to 55,314 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,302 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation invested 5.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Washington Capital has 2.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,930 shares. Saturna Cap invested in 12,237 shares. Patten Group reported 1.53% stake. Moon Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 8,670 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albion Finance Ut holds 2% or 138,291 shares. Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 17,420 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 1.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Capital Prns Ltd Liability has 250,000 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 62,749 shares. Geller Advisors Lc reported 9,231 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs has invested 4.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,858 are owned by Dorsey Wright And Assocs. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 32,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 63,202 shares. First Bank holds 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 8,856 shares. Waratah Advisors Ltd stated it has 21,048 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 370,143 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 28,469 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants reported 3,360 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. 33,127 were reported by Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Glenmede Tru Na owns 7,701 shares. 95,171 are owned by Tobam.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Darden Restaurants (DRI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.36 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.