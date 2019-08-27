Srb Cut Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Covalent Partners Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 159,730 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.83. About 36,105 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 03/05/2018 – Moody's Upgrades Verisk's Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 03/05/2018 – MOODY'S UPGRADES VERISK'S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 135,052 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.94% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 531,187 shares. 10,822 are held by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. 15,568 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd. Amica Retiree Medical reported 380 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & has 0.8% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 9,765 shares. Nordea Investment has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,455 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 1.94M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 70,588 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com Inc stated it has 2,770 shares. Etrade Management Lc accumulated 11,195 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highland Cap Management LP has 15,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co accumulated 113,508 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 17,976 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 27,973 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bank Of America De holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 1.57 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kbc Nv owns 16,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.02% or 9,559 shares. 4,316 were reported by Brookstone Capital Mgmt. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 124 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 69,658 shares. Rdl Fincl holds 3.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 34,021 shares. 5,848 are held by Raymond James Financial Service Advsr. 169,717 are owned by Capital Intll Invsts.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.