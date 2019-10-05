Srb Cut Its Holding in Travelers Cos (TRV) by $335,995 as Stock Rose; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) by $47.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) by 141.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 274,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 468,589 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.78M, up from 193,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.26 million shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 5,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $619.98M for 15.29 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).