Srb Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Stock Price Declined; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Increased Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 19,466 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, down from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 11.72 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 895,735 shares. Haverford Svcs stated it has 5,098 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Lc accumulated 157,440 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management holds 4.81% or 541,327 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York invested in 0.02% or 5,450 shares. Hennessy holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,144 shares. First City Capital owns 21,333 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mai Mgmt accumulated 0.85% or 342,418 shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Company Llp has invested 2.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Inv Management Lp reported 22,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Interocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sageworth Trust reported 504 shares. 126,532 are owned by Ghp.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.