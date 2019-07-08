Srb Boosted Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $21.60 Million; Stock Value Declined; Td Capital Management Increases Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 2.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 3.86 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 9,600 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (WMT) Management Presents at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Walmart, US Solar Announce Agreement for 36 Community Solar Gardens – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.