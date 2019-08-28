Square Inc. (SQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

As Internet Software & Services companies, Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Inc. 72 6.68 N/A -0.13 0.00 Net Element Inc. 5 0.30 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Square Inc. and Net Element Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -1.4% Net Element Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Square Inc.’s current beta is 3.3 and it happens to be 230.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Net Element Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Square Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Net Element Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Square Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Net Element Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Square Inc. and Net Element Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Net Element Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.69% for Square Inc. with consensus target price of $91.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Square Inc. and Net Element Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Square Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Net Element Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Square Inc. -0.02% 9.85% 9.22% 12.41% 22.54% 43.36% Net Element Inc. -3.92% -19.47% -33.45% -36.88% -48.53% -35.66%

For the past year Square Inc. has 43.36% stronger performance while Net Element Inc. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Square Inc. beats Net Element Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools. The Mobile Solutions segment provides an integrated mobile billing and mobile commerce solution for digital merchants, such as social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications, and digital media operators to monetize their content in a mobile environment. It also offers various mobile payment solutions for Web services and mobile applications. This segment enables mobile users to pay for purchases through mobile devices, interactive devices, or Web without a credit card or a bank account. The Online Solutions segment operates PayOnline, a software-as-a-service suite of solutions for electronic and mobile commerce gateway and payment processing platform that facilitate payment acceptance and processing through point-to-point encryption and tokenization solutions. It operates in North America, the Russian Federation, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida.