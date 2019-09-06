Square, Inc. (SQ) Reaches $63.08 After 4.00% Up Move; Robecosam Ag Has Cut By $977,600 Its Mastercard (MA) Position

Robecosam Ag decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 4,160 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Robecosam Ag holds 53,290 shares with $12.55M value, down from 57,450 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $295.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $291.72. About 457,645 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

The stock of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.04 million shares traded. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 22.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 27/04/2018 – Square Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 4; 21/05/2018 – Square, Inc. Announces $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 18/04/2018 – Square rival iZettle now lets people make their own online stores; 26/03/2018 – Square’s Cash app recently started letting people buy and sell bitcoin; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Square Inc Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$760M; 21/05/2018 – SQUARE, REPORTS $750M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Square Projects Profit That May Miss Estimates on Expense Growth; 19/04/2018 – SQUARE ACQUIRES ZESTY TO EXPAND CAVIAR’S CORPORATE CATERING BUSINESSThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $26.44 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $65.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQ worth $1.06 billion more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,502 shares. Mai Cap has 1,809 shares. Churchill reported 44,682 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 61,064 shares. New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raub Brock Mngmt LP stated it has 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 51,550 were accumulated by Huber Cap Management Lc. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.25% or 411,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 87,728 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.73% or 12,887 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 4,672 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 273,559 shares. Bb&T reported 41,987 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 3,388 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.10 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 41,315 shares to 616,055 valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spx Flow Inc stake by 72,448 shares and now owns 270,200 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -4.14% below currents $291.72 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $30500 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $2.20 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, August 1. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. SQ’s profit will be $12.57 million for 525.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Square, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Square (NYSE:SQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Square has $94 highest and $5500 lowest target. $82.20’s average target is 30.31% above currents $63.08 stock price. Square had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.44 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.

