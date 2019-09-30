Square, Inc. (SQ) Reaches $61.99 After 8.00% Up Move; Farmstead Capital Management Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

The stock of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 3.74 million shares traded. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 22.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 02/05/2018 – Square Projects Profit That May Miss Estimates on Expense Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ Square Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQ); 23/05/2018 – Square Announces Pricing of $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Introducing Square for Restaurants: A Dedicated Point of Sale and Complete Set of Tools Built for Today’s Restaurants, Featuring Caviar Integration; 08/05/2018 – Square Makes Bigger Push Into $800 Billion Restaurant Industry; 21/05/2018 – SQUARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Top VC deals: DocuSign goes public, Square acquires Weebly, and Revolut draws a $1.7 billion valuation; 02/05/2018 – Square Inc Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 4c-EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – Cards Are King: A Majority of Canadians Are Now Card-First Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $26.48 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $66.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQ worth $2.12 billion more.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 43.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 197,255 shares with $13.50 million value, down from 347,255 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 418,178 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange

Analysts await Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. SQ’s profit will be $12.81M for 516.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Square, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Square (NYSE:SQ), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Square has $9500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $74.90’s average target is 20.83% above currents $61.99 stock price. Square had 19 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SQ in report on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SQ Stock Ready to Bounce Back? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Large Problem, A Larger Opportunity for SQ Stock Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Square Stock Selloff is an Overreaction – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Square Will Bounce Back – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.48 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.

