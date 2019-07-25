Square Inc. (SQ) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) Comparison side by side

As Internet Software & Services companies, Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Inc. 72 9.48 N/A -0.13 0.00 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 454 8.20 N/A 5.12 95.04

Demonstrates Square Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT) earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Square Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -1.4% Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Square Inc.’s 3.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 251.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Square Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Equinix Inc. (REIT) which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Equinix Inc. (REIT) is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Square Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Square Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT) Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Square Inc.’s upside potential is 13.14% at a $91 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.1% of Square Inc. shares and 95.6% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Square Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Square Inc. -3% -12.31% -13.75% -10.97% 20.17% 16.3% Equinix Inc. (REIT) 1.6% 5.79% 24.17% 26.41% 22.28% 38.02%

For the past year Square Inc. was less bullish than Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats on 7 of the 9 factors Square Inc.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.