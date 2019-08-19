Sq Advisors Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $209.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Flowserve (FLS) by $1.09 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 24,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 129,477 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 153,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 442,291 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 1.32 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield

