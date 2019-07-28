Sq Advisors Trimmed Carmax (KMX) Position by $168.59 Million; Share Value Rose; As Visa (Call) (V) Shares Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $7.80 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 926,584 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. 3,800 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 584,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 31,889 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,776 shares. Barr E S has 2.39% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 330,009 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1.06 million shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.16% or 39,251 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 74,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Founders Management Ltd Liability Co has 4.17% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Northern has 1.95 million shares. Beacon Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 3,669 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 121 are owned by Cordasco Network.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 17.01 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 10,758 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Community Trust & Investment has 4.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,072 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strs Ohio holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.62M shares. Finemark State Bank & Tru has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polen Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 7.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glovista Ltd reported 10,601 shares. Carroll Finance holds 0.08% or 5,606 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.14% or 1,312 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 5.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intact Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,200 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsm Cap Prtn holds 3.24M shares or 7.46% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability holds 1,387 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

