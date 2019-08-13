Sq Advisors Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $251.75. About 124,222 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46M, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 280,583 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 76 shares. Moreover, Cap Of America Incorporated has 1.67% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 50,969 shares. Creative Planning holds 143,881 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 238 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 3,278 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,302 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 31,852 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 2.57% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 16,075 shares. Campbell And Communications Invest Adviser Ltd reported 1,941 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 3,833 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Landscape Cap Limited Company holds 2,819 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 216 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 209,249 shares. Moreover, L And S Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,477 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 249,342 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 159 shares. Natl Pension invested in 264,631 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 47 were accumulated by City. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 398 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 18 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,985 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).