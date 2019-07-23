Sq Advisors Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $209.35 Million as Shares Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670 as Share Value Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 1.11M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 2,414 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 22,500 shares. Everence Cap stated it has 3,789 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.01% or 21,200 shares. First Long Island Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capital Guardian Trust Company owns 770 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.88% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 10,549 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 363,765 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 22,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Lc owns 7,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14,992 shares to 19,546 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots.

