Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Smith A O (AOS) Holding as Market Value Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 78,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 755,457 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.28M, down from 833,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 636,915 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $256.59. About 219,756 shares traded or 13.47% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors holds 3,963 shares. France-based Comgest Glob Sas has invested 0.13% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 4,095 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability reported 450 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advisors has 4,953 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 20,410 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 2,000 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 3,146 shares. Bell Comml Bank reported 0.18% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 50,969 were accumulated by Invest Of America. Ranger LP has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,633 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,819 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,906 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,279 shares to 414,699 shares, valued at $58.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78 million for 21.44 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds AO Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 120,000 shares. Axa reported 233,746 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj reported 4,261 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 414,378 shares. Ls Lc holds 70,392 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fred Alger has invested 0.09% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,872 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 188,323 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 247,490 shares. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fundsmith Llp reported 763,583 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 11,850 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15.97 million shares.