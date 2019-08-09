Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding; Intricon (IIN) Sentiment Is 1.41

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 54.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 3.83 million shares with $178.59 million value, down from 8.38 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $51.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed

Intricon Corp (IIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 52 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 37 reduced and sold holdings in Intricon Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.07 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intricon Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 17 Increased: 30 New Position: 22.

Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 5.48% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation for 552,457 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 36,519 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.53% invested in the company for 39,216 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 134,337 shares.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.71 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It has a 28.33 P/E ratio. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 113,749 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500.

