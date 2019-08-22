Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake; Shorts at Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Lowered By 0.17%

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 54.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 3.79 million shares with $170.28 million value, down from 8.29M last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 352,243 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. ORC’s SI was 3.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 3.78 million shares previously. With 502,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)’s short sellers to cover ORC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 346,811 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has declined 23.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 15.97 million shares or 3.57% less from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) or 109,677 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 0% or 200 shares. Regions Financial holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) for 103,734 shares. Art Advsrs holds 42,400 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 10,085 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.03% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 58,078 shares or 0% of the stock. American International Gp owns 0% invested in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) for 31,217 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 12,300 shares. 40,308 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 16,650 shares.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.85 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2019 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Prices 7M Share Offering at $6.55/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has $55 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 17.89% above currents $44.32 stock price. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.