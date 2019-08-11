Sq Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $85.54 Million; Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Price Declined While Bessemer Group Lifted Its Position

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 74,400 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 451,036 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,849 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 84 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Northern holds 0.02% or 321,437 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,200 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 313 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 33,668 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,481 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 187,649 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.53% or 424,804 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Huntington Retail Bank owns 140 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,746 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate (AGG) by 493,489 shares to 51,184 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 9,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,415 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).