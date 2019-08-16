Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Value Rose; Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $5.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 836,806 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.01 million, down from 915,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 1.60M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $253.12. About 195,528 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 246,355 are held by Principal Group Inc. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 10,234 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 1.82M shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 385,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 86,296 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 4,600 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 492,691 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 9,900 shares stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 10,622 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 38,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 51,000 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 4,900 shares stake. Saturna Cap Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,825 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated stated it has 32,539 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 68,312 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $63.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc.

