Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Carmax (KMX) by $168.59 Million; Landscape Capital Management Boosted Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake by $1.96 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.10M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 26,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 43,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 293,817 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,750 shares. 4,600 are owned by National Bank & Trust. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,195 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. 4,025 were reported by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hussman Strategic invested in 50,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Pnc Gru Inc stated it has 9,833 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Waterfront Cap Prtn has 0.11% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 10,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 36,709 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 40 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 10,117 shares to 5,606 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 14,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,435 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

