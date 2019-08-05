Sq Advisors Has Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $168.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Stake in O Reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) by $1.26 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29M, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.34M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 28,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 24,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,549 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited holds 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 575 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Com invested in 1.8% or 300,586 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 911 were accumulated by Etrade. Howe And Rusling accumulated 38 shares. Essex Fin Serv reported 1,022 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 5,413 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication stated it has 430 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 1,645 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 222,327 shares stake. 10,220 are owned by Creative Planning. 683 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Corp. Fmr reported 1.50M shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $35.51 million activity. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36M was made by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72M.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares to 13,365 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Gr Etf (IJK) by 17,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,256 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 52 shares. New York-based Gagnon Securities has invested 1.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Makaira Partners Lc reported 718,765 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Allied Advisory owns 3,978 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 2.57% or 10,170 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 497 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,312 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 2.27% or 537,441 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pitcairn Com holds 0.02% or 3,146 shares. Capstone holds 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 5,700 shares. Sib Ltd Com has 82,746 shares. 5,033 are held by Ing Groep Nv.

