Sq Advisors Has Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $209.35 Million as Share Price Rose; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $668,100

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59 million, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 343,782 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 88,006 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Company Lp invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 68,438 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Strs Ohio accumulated 37,100 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,389 shares. Voya Llc holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 41,278 shares. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,438 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 275,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 695,729 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 693,237 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 2.19 million shares. Hennessy Inc reported 178,800 shares stake. Wellington Management Llp owns 182,057 shares.

