Sq Advisors Cut Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 51.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 390,263 shares with $79.77 million value, down from 809,554 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $250.95. About 149,831 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Among 3 analysts covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Power Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Praesidium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 8.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Financial owns 313 shares. Da Davidson & Company has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,114 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Commerce Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,213 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 5,864 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Fincl Bank In reported 1,519 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 190 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 19,800 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 40 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 116,537 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 3.41M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Friday, February 22 report.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 438,809 shares traded. Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.