Sq Advisors Cut Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding by $198.14 Million as Market Value Declined; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Market Value Declined, Johnston Asset Management Lifted Holding

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 479,145 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 239,178 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 348,103 are held by Dana Advsrs. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 25,157 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,932 shares. Bridgeway Cap has 46,300 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.02% or 459,617 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 635,143 shares stake. Fil reported 67,266 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated stated it has 56,941 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 323,025 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 1,449 shares. Franklin Res has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,330 shares to 533,123 shares, valued at $28.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,482 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).