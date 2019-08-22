SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.67 N/A 1.60 25.30 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.77 N/A 2.82 3.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SPX FLOW Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc. Gates Industrial Corporation plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SPX FLOW Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Gates Industrial Corporation plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SPX FLOW Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

$40 is SPX FLOW Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.66%. On the other hand, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s potential upside is 74.42% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is looking more favorable than SPX FLOW Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPX FLOW Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance while Gates Industrial Corporation plc has -17.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.