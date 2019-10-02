SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 4.32 41.53M 1.60 25.30 Danaher Corporation 141 2.66 636.31M 3.41 41.25

Table 1 highlights SPX FLOW Inc. and Danaher Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Danaher Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Danaher Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 114,124,759.55% 5% 1.8% Danaher Corporation 451,347,708.89% 8.4% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Danaher Corporation’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Danaher Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Danaher Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SPX FLOW Inc. and Danaher Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

SPX FLOW Inc.’s upside potential is 20.81% at a $45 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation’s consensus target price is $148, while its potential upside is 4.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SPX FLOW Inc. seems more appealing than Danaher Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPX FLOW Inc. and Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 82.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Danaher Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was less bullish than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 13 of the 15 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.