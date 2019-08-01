SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Is At $40.56 Formed Wedge; Level Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:LEVB) Shorts Decreased By 13.8%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) formed wedge up with $42.18 target or 4.00% above today’s $40.56 share price. SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 242,741 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SPX Flow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLOW)

Level Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LEVB) had a decrease of 13.8% in short interest. LEVB’s SI was 404,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.8% from 468,700 shares previously. With 172,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Level Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LEVB)’s short sellers to cover LEVB’s short positions. The stock increased 9.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 603,555 shares traded. Level Brands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEVB) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEVB News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 20/03/2018 Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 08/05/2018 – Kathy Ireland® & Level Brands Launch New Record Label Targeting Multibillion Dollar Music Industry with 3 Project Deal; 12/04/2018 – Level Brands, Dynasty Group USA Team Up in 5-year Licensing Deal; 17/04/2018 – Global Designer And Entrepreneur Kathy Ireland To Address American Gem Society Conclave On The Power Of Branding; 20/04/2018 – Marty Sumichrast, Level Brands’ CEO Interview to Air on Fox Business on The RedChip Money Report™; 16/05/2018 – Level Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter EPS of $0.17; 14/05/2018 – Level Brands, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results

Analysts await SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLOW’s profit will be $20.41 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SPX FLOW, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Level Brands, Inc. operates as a branding and marketing company. The company has market cap of $61.84 million. It operates through three business divisions: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products.