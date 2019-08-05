SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Is At $38.18 Formed Wedge; Cosan Limited (CZZ) Had 2 Bulls

SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) formed wedge up with $39.33 target or 3.00% above today’s $38.18 share price. SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 182,375 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan. See Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $13 Upgrade

Analysts await SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLOW’s profit will be $20.42M for 19.89 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SPX FLOW, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 25.89 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 677,788 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED