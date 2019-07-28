SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 20.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 13,305 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 52,127 shares with $2.63M value, down from 65,432 last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $44.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.79M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.04% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.84M giving it 20.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 125,983 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Net $15.3M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 22/04/2018 – DJ SPX Flow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLOW); 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 36.11 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 7,989 shares to 556,626 valued at $40.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) stake by 20,293 shares and now owns 323,525 shares. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 9,610 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 19,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Markston Intl Lc invested in 78,192 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 21,874 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.3% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 7.03 million shares. Barbara Oil Communication accumulated 80,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Regal Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.37% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 36,193 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) owns 20.09 million shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nomura Asset Management has 0.09% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Guardian Tru Communications invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).