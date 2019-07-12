SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.49; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. See Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Initiate

13/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.04% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.84M giving it 19.52 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 20,043 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SPX Flow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLOW); 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Net $15.3M; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1,651 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments L P holds 0.03% or 164,200 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp holds 5.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Tygh Mngmt Inc reported 543,238 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.01M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,527 shares. 29,834 were reported by Secor Advsr L P. 70,509 were accumulated by Cipher L P. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 2.12 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 12,228 shares. Millrace Asset Gp stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Voya Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 47,560 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.04% stake.

The stock increased 2.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 614,769 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

