SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) EPS Estimated At $0.48; GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (GPAGF) SI Decreased By 32.83%

GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) had a decrease of 32.83% in short interest. GPAGF’s SI was 89,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 32.83% from 132,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 890 days are for GRUMA SAB DE CV GRUMA SHARES -B- MEXICO (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s short sellers to cover GPAGF’s short positions. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.43 million giving it 18.89 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 5,871 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

Another recent and important Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Gruma Looks Like A Simple, Undervalued Story With Multiple Levers – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2018.