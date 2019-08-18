SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Comparison side by side

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.69 N/A 1.60 25.30 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.45 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

SPX FLOW Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Manitex International Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. has 1.7 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manitex International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SPX FLOW Inc. and Manitex International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is SPX FLOW Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares and 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares. 1.5% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. has stronger performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats Manitex International Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.