SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Contrasting side by side

Both SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 37 0.82 N/A 1.60 25.30 IDEX Corporation 159 5.17 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SPX FLOW Inc. and IDEX Corporation. IDEX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SPX FLOW Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SPX FLOW Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IDEX Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

SPX FLOW Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SPX FLOW Inc. and IDEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

SPX FLOW Inc.’s upside potential is 0.58% at a $40 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of IDEX Corporation is $168, which is potential -1.41% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SPX FLOW Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPX FLOW Inc. and IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 98% respectively. 1.5% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was more bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.