SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 37 0.78 N/A 1.60 25.30 Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.27 N/A 1.63 28.88

Table 1 demonstrates SPX FLOW Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Helios Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SPX FLOW Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Helios Technologies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SPX FLOW Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5%

Volatility and Risk

SPX FLOW Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Helios Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Helios Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Helios Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SPX FLOW Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPX FLOW Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 18.17%. Competitively the average price target of Helios Technologies Inc. is $42, which is potential 4.97% upside. The results provided earlier shows that SPX FLOW Inc. appears more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPX FLOW Inc. and Helios Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. has weaker performance than Helios Technologies Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.