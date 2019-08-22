SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Comparing side by side

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.67 N/A 1.60 25.30 CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.80 N/A 2.99 23.59

Table 1 demonstrates SPX FLOW Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SPX FLOW Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

SPX FLOW Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CSW Industrials Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CSW Industrials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. CSW Industrials Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPX FLOW Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPX FLOW Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 22.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 81.9%. Insiders held 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CSW Industrials Inc. beats SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.