SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Shorts at Willscot (WSC) Raised By 15.04%

Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) had an increase of 15.04% in short interest. WSC’s SI was 6.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.04% from 5.67 million shares previously. With 598,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)’s short sellers to cover WSC’s short positions. The SI to Willscot Corporation’s float is 13.93%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 314,801 shares traded. WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) has risen 14.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WSC News: 03/05/2018 – WillScot Corp. Sees 2018 Rev $560M-$600M; 03/05/2018 – WillScot Corp. 1Q Rev $134.8M; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS WAS $125.4 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Rev $134.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ WillScot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSC); 26/04/2018 – Williams Scotsman to Participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP WSC.O – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMED COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.08; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $165 MLN AND $175 MLN

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.42M giving it 20.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 124,027 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Net $15.3M; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 35.08 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions.

