SPX Corporation (SPXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 39 0.97 43.32M 1.47 23.79 NF Energy Saving Corporation 2 0.00 1.84M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SPX Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 111,735,878.26% 17.5% 3.2% NF Energy Saving Corporation 103,306,945.15% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.46 beta indicates that SPX Corporation is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPX Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, NF Energy Saving Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. NF Energy Saving Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SPX Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.11% for SPX Corporation with average price target of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPX Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 1.5%. About 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year SPX Corporation had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

SPX Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.