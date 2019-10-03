SPX Corporation (SPXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

We are contrasting SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 39 0.97 43.32M 1.47 23.79 Kadant Inc. 84 2.05 10.94M 5.22 17.91

Demonstrates SPX Corporation and Kadant Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kadant Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SPX Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. SPX Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SPX Corporation and Kadant Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 111,133,914.83% 17.5% 3.2% Kadant Inc. 12,974,383.30% 16.7% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

SPX Corporation has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kadant Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SPX Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kadant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SPX Corporation and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPX Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.46% and an $48 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares and 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of SPX Corporation shares. Competitively, Kadant Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year SPX Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Summary

SPX Corporation beats Kadant Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.