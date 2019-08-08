SPX Corporation (SPXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

We will be contrasting the differences between SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 33 1.06 N/A 1.47 23.79 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.38 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SPX Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPX Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares and 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year SPX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

SPX Corporation beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.