SPX Corporation (SPXC) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 33 1.07 N/A 1.47 23.79 Xylem Inc. 78 2.63 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 highlights SPX Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xylem Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SPX Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SPX Corporation is currently more affordable than Xylem Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SPX Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

SPX Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Xylem Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPX Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Xylem Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Xylem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SPX Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Xylem Inc.’s potential upside is 7.17% and its consensus target price is $82.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPX Corporation and Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year SPX Corporation has stronger performance than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats SPX Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.