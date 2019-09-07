SPX Corporation (SPXC) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Contrasting side by side

Since SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 35 1.12 N/A 1.47 23.79 John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.71 N/A 3.79 31.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SPX Corporation and John Bean Technologies Corporation. John Bean Technologies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SPX Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SPX Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta means SPX Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. John Bean Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SPX Corporation and John Bean Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively John Bean Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $125, with potential upside of 18.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares and 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares. About 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year SPX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors SPX Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.