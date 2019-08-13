Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stake Increased by Chicago Equity Partners Llc; Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $499,980; Share Price Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 75,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 60,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 75,028 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 180,583 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 21,280 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Limited Com owns 32,021 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.57% or 3.80 million shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10.40M shares. Amer Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 307,204 are owned by Eastern Natl Bank. Int owns 2.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 118.34M shares. Benin Management has 0.76% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Investments Ltd holds 16,336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 2.43M shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 8,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny reported 14,529 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26,085 shares to 170,015 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 15,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,775 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).