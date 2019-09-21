Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed Stake by $419,375

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 249,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55 million, up from 229,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 260,463 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 113,745 shares traded or 43.21% up from the average. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 48,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 9,845 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 68,093 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 53,536 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 15,387 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bowling Port Mgmt Llc has 14,443 shares. Victory Capital owns 908 shares. 214,240 are held by Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Riverbridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.93% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 11,730 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 80,523 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why SPS Commerce (SPSC) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Brings Full-Service EDI to the Shopify App Store – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SilverSun Technologies Sells MAPADOC EDI Division – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 15,640 shares to 189,925 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,189 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS).

More notable recent Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hallador Energy Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:HNRG) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hallador Energy (HNRG) Catches Eye: Stock Rises by 5.2% – Nasdaq” published on January 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) CEO Brent Bilsland on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hallador Energy Reports 2019 2nd Quarter Financial And Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hallador Energy Reports 2019 1st Quarter Results Of $.23 Per Share Citing Increased Coal Volumes And Revenue – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Smith Asset Management Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 7,068 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 3,720 are held by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd. 46,411 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Oldfield Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 133,670 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 2,022 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 10,578 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 255,705 shares. Lubar And Communication Inc holds 2.79M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 195,339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 209,200 shares.