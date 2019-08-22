Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shareholder Federated Investors Has Raised Stake by $1.00 Million; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $267.65. About 381,531 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 9,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 230,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, up from 220,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 66,777 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs owns 64,884 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management reported 6,740 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 6,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Randolph Incorporated holds 31,535 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 27,525 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 8,454 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 11,792 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Lincoln Corp has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Covington Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,845 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 199,807 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fosun Ltd has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares to 107,791 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.17 million for 31.27 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 1,868 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De reported 52,181 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 207,684 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 49,728 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 1,204 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 704 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 181,549 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 9,708 shares. 70,305 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Invsts holds 0.01% or 273,369 shares in its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Td Asset Management owns 7,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 30,046 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 303,634 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 29,514 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 62,675 shares to 354,099 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 731,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).