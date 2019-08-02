Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Stake; Champlain Investment Partners Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Trimmed by $25.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 202,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 1.21M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 62.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 12,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.25. About 97,580 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 796 shares to 37,578 shares, valued at $64.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 23,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,197 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 15,994 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,633 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Da Davidson & holds 8,688 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 234 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 49,728 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 5,669 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 32,100 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Llc stated it has 0.15% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Disciplined Growth Mn accumulated 0.27% or 143,151 shares. Bbt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 2,762 shares. American Intl Gp owns 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 13,046 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & accumulated 74 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,600 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. 19,670 shares were sold by Frome James J., worth $2.12 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 40,762 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $72.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 79,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).