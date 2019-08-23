SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Both SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 105 3.42 N/A 1.54 72.43 Telaria Inc. 7 7.54 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SPS Commerce Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Telaria Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. SPS Commerce Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SPS Commerce Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SPS Commerce Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 135.71% and an $117.5 average target price. Competitively Telaria Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential downside of -7.98%. The data provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than Telaria Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 94.4%. Insiders owned 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.