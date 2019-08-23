SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

We are contrasting SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 105 3.41 N/A 1.54 72.43 RingCentral Inc. 116 15.07 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SPS Commerce Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta means SPS Commerce Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. RingCentral Inc. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, RingCentral Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RingCentral Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SPS Commerce Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

SPS Commerce Inc.’s average price target is $117.5, while its potential upside is 136.56%. RingCentral Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $132.43 average price target and a -6.41% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than RingCentral Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. was less bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats RingCentral Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.