SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 104 7.32 N/A 1.54 72.43 Paycom Software Inc. 202 21.80 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 highlights SPS Commerce Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Paycom Software Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPS Commerce Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. SPS Commerce Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 10.20% upside potential and an average target price of $117.5. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average target price is $201.5, while its potential downside is -17.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SPS Commerce Inc. seems more appealing than Paycom Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. was less bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats SPS Commerce Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.