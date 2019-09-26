SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

This is a contrast between SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.44 N/A 1.54 72.43 PagerDuty Inc. 43 15.10 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SPS Commerce Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SPS Commerce Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

SPS Commerce Inc.’s upside potential is 67.09% at a $78.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc.’s potential upside is 50.99% and its consensus target price is $42.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than PagerDuty Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors PagerDuty Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.