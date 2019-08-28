SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Both SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.89 N/A 1.54 72.43 HubSpot Inc. 175 14.36 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SPS Commerce Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, HubSpot Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HubSpot Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SPS Commerce Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SPS Commerce Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.5, and a 134.20% upside potential. Competitively HubSpot Inc. has a consensus target price of $191.67, with potential downside of -3.98%. The data provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than HubSpot Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 97.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Comparatively, HubSpot Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats HubSpot Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.