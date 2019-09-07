SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Both SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.35 N/A 1.54 72.43 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.76 N/A 2.92 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates SPS Commerce Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CDK Global Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SPS Commerce Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CDK Global Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SPS Commerce Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce Inc.’s upside potential is 69.51% at a $78.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 84.3% respectively. 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CDK Global Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors CDK Global Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.